Tournament Tweaks, DFS Deals, and Another Poker ICO: This Week in Online Poker

Share:
CoinPoker's "pre-ICO" fundraiser is being heavily promoted across the online poker industry. Partypoker concludes its collusion investigation, returning $50k to players, and it has also axed its dormant account fees.

Coin In

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »

Poker Industry PRO: Exclusive Article

This article is exclusive to Poker Industry PRO subscribers.
Already a subscriber?
» Read the full story.
Not a subscriber yet?
» Find out more and start your subscription today to get instant access.