At a Glance: January Promotions

A new year is upon us and with that comes a new flurry of promotions from all the major operators.

Four big tournament series are all scheduled for the end of the month. PokerStars is running Jacks or Better and Spin and Go 2x globally.

The promotions calendar is in full swing as the Christmas offers come to a close and operators make a New Year push.

This month will see the start of a packed schedule of tournament series including Powerfest from partypoker, The Classic from MPN, Blizzard from 888 and a bumper Winamax Series. Operators will also start pushing their 2018 live tours via online satellites.

