At a Glance: January Promotions A new year is upon us and with that comes a new flurry of promotions from all the major operators. Share:

The promotions calendar is in full swing as the Christmas offers come to a close and operators make a New Year push.

This month will see the start of a packed schedule of tournament series including Powerfest from partypoker, The Classic from MPN, Blizzard from 888 and a bumper Winamax Series. Operators will also start pushing their 2018 live tours via online satellites.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »