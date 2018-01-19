When European Shared Liquidity Went from Theory to Reality: This Week in Online Poker
Regulation
Just five days ago, Spain officially authorized shared liquidity, a seemingly innocuous step that launched a chain reaction of industry-changing events. PokerStars went live just 24 hours afterwards with a shared player pool, announcing a major new online tournament series plus an overhaul to its rewards program and weekly schedule. It also surprised everyone by opening up PokerStars.ES registration to international signup.
Italy opened its new tender process, and PokerStars has urged the operator to move forward with European shared liquidity. Meanwhile, Winamax waits patiently for its authorization to compete in the new marketplace.
Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »