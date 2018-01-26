Ambassador Activity, Connecting Four and the Latest Live: This Week in Online Poker Share:

European shared liquidity again dominated the headlines this week. There was positive developments from both Portugal and Italy towards joining the new Spanish-French network and making a four-way pool: Italy is reportedly committed to the project and we’re now looking at Q2 for Portugal.

Meanwhile, PokerStars answered some of pokerfuse’s questions regarding its motivations for opening up international registration on the Spanish site, and there’s a fascinating read over on the PokerStars blog regarding the difficulties faced with setting the rake for the new French-Spanish player pool.

