Portugal’s Progress, Industry Icicles, and Awards for Everyone: This Week in Online Poker

The awards season is upon us. Kindred Group picked up Poker Operator of the Year at the International Gaming Awards (IGA) this week. “We’re delighted with this award and are happy that Kindred has been recognized for helping to push online poker in a positive, much-needed direction,” David Pomroy, Unibet’s Head of Poker, stated in a press release sent around earlier this week. “This is very much a passion project for all involved and only motivates us further to continue on a path which we feel brings real value to poker players, new and established alike.”

Gaming Intelligence also held their annual awards. It gave PokerStars poker operator of the year (runner up: partypoker) as well as casino operator of the year and innovation of the year for its Stars Rewards program. iPoker won poker supplier of the year (runner up MPN). So that’s pretty much everyone then. The American Poker Awards have also announced their nominees. Ceremony to be held on February 22.

