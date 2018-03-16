At a Glance: March Promotions March is now in full swing with some top line tournaments having already wrapped up. Share:

Its been an exciting start to the month with the wrap up of major tournament series from three operators. PokerStars and Unibet both reported great results for their series, whereas partypoker had more of a rocky road.

Promotions are still peppered throughout this month with 888’s 6 week promotion back, this time with a innovative twist. A leaderboard promotion from partypoker will give away $60,000 in tournament tickets from now until November, and daily missions are running on MPN and Unibet.

