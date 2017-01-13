Via Tain Deal, New Skin PPI Poker Goes Live on GG Network

Asia-focused online poker network makes European push with new online poker room backed by player agency PPI.

Online gaming platform provider Tain has announced the launch of the first partner real money online poker room since it struct a deal with Asia-focused online poker upstart GG Network.

Through a partnership with Poker Players International, an agency that calls itself the “most prolific and largest full-service poker agency” representing hundreds of players, it has launched PPIPoker.net, a new online poker room licensed in Curacao, serving the non-US market.

January 13, 2017
