Two Very Different Operators, for Very Different Reasons, Focus on Latin America PokerStars announced new Festival dates, returning to many popular LAPT stops; meanwhile, offshore operator Bodog announces its plan to expand across the South American continent. Share:

On Tuesday, online gaming giant Amaya, with online gaming licenses in 17 jurisdictions around the world, announced new dates for its live Festival tour with a focus on the Latin American market.

On the same day, offshore online poker network Bodog, which focuses almost exclusively on markets that most operators avoid, announced that it would return to more than a dozen markets across Central and South America.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »