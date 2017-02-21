Zynga’s Poker Revenue Actually Declined in 2016—But it Might Have Turned a Corner

Contrary to reports, poker revenue dropped 2% in 2016, but Q4 ended the year on a high.

Share:
Full year results from social gaming giant Zynga show online gaming revenue from its hit Zynga Poker product in decline, slipping approximately 2% on revenue from 2015.

Full year results from social gaming giant Zynga show online gaming revenue from its hit Zynga Poker product in decline, slipping approximately 2% on revenue from 2015.

Based on earnings slides published last week, total gaming revenue excluding advertising for 2016 was $547 million. Zynga Poker amounted to 19% of the group’s revenue, or approximately $104 million; In 2015, revenue from poker was approximately $106 million.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »

Poker Industry PRO: Exclusive Article

This article is exclusive to Poker Industry PRO subscribers.
Already a subscriber?
» Read the full story.
Not a subscriber yet?
» Find out more and start your subscription today to get instant access.
By
February 21, 2017
Comments