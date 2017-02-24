For Playtech, Poker is All About the Cross Sell

Revenue from its iPoker network falls another 19% in 2016.

Playtech

Playtech’s full year financial results show revenue from online poker declining 19%, but the company stated that it remained dedicated to the poker product.

“We believe poker remains an important part of the full product offering of operators,” the company stated but added that “it remains a low margin vertical and accordingly operators focus on investing in cross selling into casino.”

February 24, 2017
