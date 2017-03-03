Fortuna Goes Live with Licensed Casino Games in Czech Republic via Playtech Partnership The company is first to offer both a licensed sportsbook and casino games in the country. Share:

Online casino Fortuna has gone live for real money games in the Czech Republic, complementing its existing licensed sportsbook.

Under a partnership with Playtech, the operator has launched a large selection of slots and table game content, including the company’s progressive jackpot titles.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »