Fortuna Goes Live with Licensed Casino Games in Czech Republic via Playtech Partnership

The company is first to offer both a licensed sportsbook and casino games in the country.

Online casino Fortuna has gone live for real money games in the Czech Republic, complementing its existing licensed sportsbook.

Under a partnership with Playtech, the operator has launched a large selection of slots and table game content, including the company’s progressive jackpot titles.

March 03, 2017
