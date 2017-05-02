Hollywood Star Kevin Hart Joins PokerStars as Brand Ambassador

Utilizing one of the biggest social media reaches in the world, Hart will promote the PokerStars brand in perhaps the biggest endorsement deal in online poker history.

As part of the partnership, Hart will be leveraging his global social media reach to introduce the PokerStars brand to new audiences and to "promote the fun and social aspects of poker."

World-famous actor and comedian Kevin Hart has partnered with PokerStars to promote the brand, the company as announced.

“I am going to make poker fun, and working with PokerStars will give me the poker platform I need to do this,” Hart said in a press release.

May 02, 2017
