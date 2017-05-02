Hollywood Star Kevin Hart Joins PokerStars as Brand Ambassador Utilizing one of the biggest social media reaches in the world, Hart will promote the PokerStars brand in perhaps the biggest endorsement deal in online poker history. Share:

World-famous actor and comedian Kevin Hart has partnered with PokerStars to promote the brand, the company as announced.

“I am going to make poker fun, and working with PokerStars will give me the poker platform I need to do this,” Hart said in a press release.

