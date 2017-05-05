“Off to a Blistering Start”: Zynga Poker Revenue Soars Poker now accounts for 23% of Zynga’s gaming revenue. Share:

Social gaming giant Zynga has reported its Q1 2017 financials, beating revenue expectations and boasting of strong growth in mobile activity and bookings.

Once again, the company’s free-play online poker product Zynga Poker was the star of the show. It hit a high of over $35 million in revenue, growth of 26% on the previous quarter and 35% year-on-year.

