PKR's Administrators are Looking for a Buyer Chances of a quick resolution look slim as PKR's administrators say that the process—which may result in the sale of the player database and other assets—could "take some time."

In order to “maximise realisations for the benefit of all creditors,” the administrators appointed to handle the failed online poker room PKR will first seek to sell the entire business and assets as a whole. Failing that, the player database and other assets may be sold off.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »