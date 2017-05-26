Celebrity Signings and Poker Club Sponsorships: Online Poker Industry Eyes Brazil
European operators are hopeful that regulated online gambling will spread to Brazil while Bodog sees the immediate gray market opportunity.
Last week two very different operators announced new sponsorship deals targeting the Brazilian online poker market: GVC’s partypoker announced the signing of a high profile Brazilian actor; offshore online gaming operator Bodog announces the sponsorship of Brazil’s largest poker club.
