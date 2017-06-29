Players, Industry Have Three Weeks to File Submissions to Save Online Poker in Australia Open inquiry into Australian online poker could push back IGA amendment until October. Share:

Earlier this month, a motion was granted to establish an inquiry into online poker in Australia and whether a forthcoming amendment to the Interactive Gambling Act 2001 is a “reasonable and proportionate” response.

The public submission process to the inquiry has now opened, and Australian poker players, industry associations and operators are all welcome to submit their opinion.

