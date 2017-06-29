Players, Industry Have Three Weeks to File Submissions to Save Online Poker in Australia

Open inquiry into Australian online poker could push back IGA amendment until October.

An inquiry into how Australians play online poker gives three weeks to interested parties to file submissions.

Earlier this month, a motion was granted to establish an inquiry into online poker in Australia and whether a forthcoming amendment to the Interactive Gambling Act 2001 is a “reasonable and proportionate” response.

The public submission process to the inquiry has now opened, and Australian poker players, industry associations and operators are all welcome to submit their opinion.

June 29, 2017
