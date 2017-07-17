PokerStars Makes Hasty Colombia Exit as Regulator Follows Through on Blocking Threat

After the first gaming license is issued—and a domain is the first to be blocked—Amaya makes a quick exit from the Latin American market.

The regulator has repeatedly threatened to have some 325 sites on its blacklist blocked by ISPs. Customers on one Colombian ISP can no longer access the domain play2wincasino.com.
PokerStars informed its Colombian player base late last week that, as of Monday, the service would no longer be offered in their country.

The last minute announcement came days after Colombian gaming regulator Coljuegos announced that the first online gambling domain—Play2winCasino—was being blocked in the country.

