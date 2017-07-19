Shared Liquidity is Now Essential to Grow Online Poker in New Jersey The PokerStars effect has petered out; New Jersey’s best chance at returning online poker to growth will be through shared liquidity agreements. Share:

Traditionally, June has been one of the slowest months of the year for the New Jersey regulated online poker market, but combined revenue figures for operators reached an all-time low last month.

In total, online poker generated just $1.73 million in June, according to figures released by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) last week. The previous low water mark of $1.77 million occurred in September 2015, prior to the launch of PokerStars in the market in March 2016 which led to an increase in online poker revenue.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »