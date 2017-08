Winamax Poker Among First Real Money Gambling Apps in Google Play Store Winamax is first with a poker app in France and around a dozen casino and sports apps are now available in the UK. Share:

Winamax is thought to be the first real money online poker app listed in Android’s Play store, and among the first wave of gambling operators to be accepted into the app store following Google’s recent relaxation of rules.

