Why Playtika Sponsoring Sevilla FC is a Big Deal

Social poker hits the big leagues with PlayWSOP.com to be emblazoned on the shirts of Seville’s top-flight football team.

Share:
Spain’s oldest football club announced a new sponsorship deal with social gaming company Playtika This new sponsorship deal signifies the coming of age of social poker products.

Recently, Spain’s oldest football club, Sevilla FC, announced a new sponsorship deal with social gaming company Playtika, owner of the immensely popular World Series of Poker social poker app.

Playtika joins the likes of Coca-Cola, New Balance, Philips and BMW which also sponsor the club, but the deal with Playtika, an annual contract worth “several million dollars,” places it as Sevilla’s “main sponsor,” according to the club’s website.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »

Poker Industry PRO: Exclusive Article

This article is exclusive to Poker Industry PRO subscribers.
Already a subscriber?
» Read the full story.
Not a subscriber yet?
» Find out more and start your subscription today to get instant access.
By
September 06, 2017
Comments