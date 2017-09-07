888’s Poker Vertical Stabilizes as Company Touts Success of “RNG-Based” Games

Shift away from skill-heavy games to the likes of Blast and Flopomania has helped the company reverse a trend of declining online poker revenues.

“If you want, this is the evolution of poker going forward.” "It moves away from the traditionally dominant skilled player base into a more recreational, or RNG-based results.”.

888 Holdings reported a single percentage point of growth year-on-year in its consumer-facing online poker division as it touted its shift away from traditional poker games to new luck-focused variants which have increased the active user yield and grown mobile adoption.

September 07, 2017
