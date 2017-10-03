Global Poker League Relaunches Site, Eyes Brazilian Expansion New GPL.com website goes live as the company plots a third regional league. Share:

The Global Poker League, the rapidly expanding team-based competition and spectator event, has launched a fresh website on GPL.com with a new online identity and branding.

Its new slogan—“Compete Globally, Play Locally”—is a hint at the company’s new focus to build on the regional model. While there are still plans for “Season 2” of the global tour, the company is also now planning a third regional tour in another key online poker growth market—Brazil.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »