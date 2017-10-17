Winamax Hires Italian, Spanish Ambassadors as Company Readies for Euro Expansion Italy’s Mustapha Kanit and Spain’s Adrián Mateos join the ranks of Winamax Team Pros as company prepares for European shared liquidity. Share:

French online poker leader Winamax has announced professional poker players Mustapha Kanit and Adrián Mateos as its new Team Pro ambassadors. The move comes as the company prepares for new rules on European shared liquidity that will allow it to build a player pool across Europe’s regulated markets—which Winamax has called “an incredibly important day for European poker.”

