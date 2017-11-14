Third Straight Quarter of Growth in French Online Poker Market Double-digit growth in online poker revenue in Q3 continues a strong year for an industry that had suffered perrenial decline. Share:

French regulator ARJEL reported that online poker gross gaming revenue last quarter was €57.8 million, growth of 10.8% on the same quarter last year. It follows on from the growth of 2.7% and 2.9% in Q1 and Q2 of this year respectively and flat revenues in Q4 2016.

It is yet another indicator that that there is growth potential even in Europe’s toughest segregated online poker markets, a trend observed in both France and Spain since the beginning of the year.

