Colombia to Allow Poker Shared Liquidity, Paving Way for PokerStars’ Return

The first online gambling regime of South America is set to rejoin international liquidity, and that could prompt the return of The Stars Group to the market.

Recommendations include international liquidity for poker and betting exchanges, live dealer casino games, betting on virtual sports, and Keno.
Colombian gaming regulator Coljuego has published a slate of amendments to its online gambling regulation in a bid to make it “even more competitive in the market.”

Among the changes is a provision that lets operators run games with players in Colombia sharing tables with players in other jurisdictions. It also opens the door for online poker networks, with multiple licensed operators pooling liquidity.

November 16, 2017
