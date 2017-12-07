European Poker Conference: The Evolution of Regulated iGaming Markets
Discussion on the upcoming launch of shared liquidity between Europe’s biggest segregated igaming markets took center stage.
Last month, at the second annual European Poker Conference in Malta during the Summit of iGaming Malta (SiGMA), industry pundits gathered to discuss the ever-changing state of regulation of online gaming across Europe and how the laws in those markets might impact other jurisdictions around the world.
