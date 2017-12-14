European Poker Conference: The Changing Face of Online Poker Affiliate Marketing

Experts discuss the future for affiliates during the European Poker Conference.

Share:
The discussion began around the question of whether panelists expected widespread regulation of affiliates.

Representatives from the online gaming industry gathered to discuss the future of online poker affiliate marketing during the European Poker Conference (EPC) last month in Malta.

As part of the broader Summit of iGaming Malta (SiGMA) conference, the EPC, co-sponsored by Poker Industry PRO and the GPI, included a panel discussion entitled “The Changing Face of Online Poker Affiliate Marketing.”

Industry experts providing their opinions on the topic included Klas Winberg, Chief Commercial Officer at online gaming marketing company Catena Media; Dirk Oetzmann, Senior International Content Editor for Highlight Media Group; and Roy Pedersen, Founder and CEO of All-In Translations.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »

Poker Industry PRO: Exclusive Article

This article is exclusive to Poker Industry PRO subscribers.
Already a subscriber?
» Read the full story.
Not a subscriber yet?
» Find out more and start your subscription today to get instant access.
By
December 14, 2017
Comments