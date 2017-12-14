European Poker Conference: The Changing Face of Online Poker Affiliate Marketing Experts discuss the future for affiliates during the European Poker Conference. Share:

Representatives from the online gaming industry gathered to discuss the future of online poker affiliate marketing during the European Poker Conference (EPC) last month in Malta.

As part of the broader Summit of iGaming Malta (SiGMA) conference, the EPC, co-sponsored by Poker Industry PRO and the GPI, included a panel discussion entitled “The Changing Face of Online Poker Affiliate Marketing.”

Industry experts providing their opinions on the topic included Klas Winberg, Chief Commercial Officer at online gaming marketing company Catena Media; Dirk Oetzmann, Senior International Content Editor for Highlight Media Group; and Roy Pedersen, Founder and CEO of All-In Translations.

