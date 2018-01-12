Partypoker “Maintaining Impressive Growth” in GVC’s Q4 Trading Update

"All verticals put in a solid performance, with partypoker maintaining its impressive growth." In Q3 2017, revenue at partypoker reportedly grew 48%.

GVC has issued a trading update for financial performance for the final quarter and full year of 2017, reporting record results that have pushed annual net gaming revenue over €1 billion for the first time in the company’s history.

This was in large part thanks to record performance in its sportsbook in the last quarter, but the company reported continued growth in its gaming brands as well, with poker apparently continuing its expansion.

January 12, 2018
