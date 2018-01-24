Italy “Will Respect Agreement” on European Shared Liquidity Positive words break months-long silence from the Italian regulator over its position on European shared liquidity. Share:

“In regards to shared liquidity, there is an international agreement that is going to be respected”

Italy remains committed to the European shared liquidity agreement that allows licensed online poker operators in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal to share player pools between countries, stated Italy’s Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy Pier Paolo Baretta this week.

It is the first time in months an official has spoken about Italy’s position on the European shared liquidity project. Some stakeholders in the industry have voiced concern that Italy’s participation has been effectively politicized and thus frozen this side of general elections in March.

