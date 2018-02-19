Portuguese Shared Liquidity Amendment Finally Becomes Law With the final piece of the puzzle in place, PokerStars should soon be able to flip the switch and connect its segregated Portuguese poker room with the growing French-Spanish player pool. Share:

An amendment to Portugal’s online gambling law that sets out the technical standards for shared liquidity in online poker has been published in the country’s official gazette.

Regulation 115/2018 was published in Series 2 of the country’s daily bulletin last Friday, and it follows on from an addendum published the week prior. It is understood that no further regulatory steps are required before online poker operators in Portugal can combine player pools with other markets.

