Partypoker Plots Four-Way Shared Liquidity to Take On PokerStars in Europe GVC's partypoker is reportedly planning to enter all four European markets—requiring an upgrade in Spain, a shared liquidity license in France, authorization in Portugal and a possible brand relaunch in Italy.

Partypoker has hinted that it plans to expand into Portugal and possibly relaunch in Italy “in the coming months” and tie all four European poker networks together under new regulations to allow for European shared liquidity.

The words come from a single partypoker representative posting publicly on a consumer-facing discussion forum last week.

“We already are in both the Spanish and French markets,” the representative wrote in response to a customer inquiry. “If you are asking regarding joint liquidity—yes it will happen in the coming months likely also including Italy and Portugal.”

