Unibet Online Poker Revenue Hits Record High in Q4 Company returns to impressive quarterly growth, closing out the year on a five-year high. Share:

Kindred reported record quarterly and annual revenues from its growing online poker platform in its Q4 2017 financial report last week.

With fourth quarter revenue of £4.6 million, the company could boast of the largest quarterly revenue in five years, up 31% on the same quarter in 2016. It was a welcome return to quarterly growth following a surprise dip in Q3 which ended a six-quarter streak of growth from its poker platform.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »