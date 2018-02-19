Unibet Online Poker Revenue Hits Record High in Q4

Company returns to impressive quarterly growth, closing out the year on a five-year high.

Kindred Group

Kindred reported record quarterly and annual revenues from its growing online poker platform in its Q4 2017 financial report last week.

With fourth quarter revenue of £4.6 million, the company could boast of the largest quarterly revenue in five years, up 31% on the same quarter in 2016. It was a welcome return to quarterly growth following a surprise dip in Q3 which ended a six-quarter streak of growth from its poker platform.

February 19, 2018
