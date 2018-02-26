“Estamos Listos”: Winamax Readies for Spanish Launch with Teaser Site French operator prepares Spanish landing page as it awaits its Spanish authorization. Share:

French online poker operator Winamax has launched Winamax.ES, a Spanish-language landing page to promote its brand as the operator inches closer to launching online poker in the country and building a cross-border player pool with its existing French site.

With a slick countdown video, Winamax lays out its unique selling points, including €10,000 in freerolls every week, its huge €10 million Winamax Series that run three times a year, its Expresso lottery sit and gos, and its generous VIP club. It also made mention of its sportsbook, something it debuted in France in 2014 and will presumably introduce into the Spanish market too when it goes live.

“We’re ready, are you?” the countdown video asks, as it calls itself “El Referente del Poker Online”—the benchmark for online poker.

Of course, Winamax is not ready yet—not quite. It still awaits for a license from the DGOJ to go live in the country. However, it appears this date is inching closer and closer, with a launch potentially just days or weeks away.

