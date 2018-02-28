Poised for European Expansion, Winamax Signs New Ambassadors in Spain, Portugal Spain’s Leo Margets and Portugal’s João Vieria join the ranks of the French online poker operator, as it prepares to expand into new European markets. Share:

French online poker operator Winamax has announced that is has appointed former PokerStars Team Pro Leo Margets, and Portuguese poker pro João Vieira, as its latest ambassadors.

The signings come as the operator readies to launch online poker in Spain, Italy and Portugal with eyes towards European shared liquidity as its path forward for growth. While the expansion into Spain was not in doubt, the signing of Joao Vieira is the clearest indication that the operator is also expecting to go live in Portugal too.

“Leo and João are two players with very different profiles, but who synergize perfectly with our team spirit”, explains Winamax’s Team Coach, Stéphane Matheu. “Both players are very friendly and approachable, in addition to being hard workers. Leo has a lot of experience on the circuit, and even beyond: she has much to bring to the Team. João is, in my opinion, the most accomplished Portuguese player in poker.”

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »