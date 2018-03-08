The Stars Group Doubles Down in Australian Sports Betting Market PokerStars parent company increases stake in CrownBet and agrees to purchase William Hill’s Australia division. Share:

Australian online sportsbook CrownBet, now part of The Stars Group (TSG), has entered into an agreement to purchase William Hill Australia for $234 million.

TSG, which announced just last week that it had acquired a controlling interest in Australia’s CrownBet, has also announced that it has increased its ownership from 62% to 80%.

“I am excited to partner with The Stars Group,” said Matthew Tripp, Chief Executive Officer of CrownBet, who will retain his role and manage the merger of the William Hill Australia business. “We believe the acquisition of the William Hill Australia business gives us the scale and customers to become a leading force in the market and the tools we will need to prepare for potential positive regulatory movement in other jurisdictions.”

