Despite Regulatory Headwinds, The Stars Group Grew Online Poker in 2017 In the face of various hurdles, including Australia, Colombia, and casino cannibalization, TSG followed through on its commitment to grow PokerStars last year.

The Stars Group has reported incremental growth in its online poker vertical despite tough regulatory pressures throughout 2017 and the flourishing online casino and sports vertical that continues to exert a cannibalizing effect on the business.

Total revenue from online poker hit $234.4 million in Q4 2017, up 8% year-over-year. The year finished at $877.3 million, beating out 2016 by 4%.

While a large part of these gains were due to favorable currency fluctuations with the dollar weakening against the Euro, on a constant currency basis, Q4 was still up 2%, and the year finished up a single percentage point.

