UKGC Recommends Default Deposit Limits in Online Gaming

Social gaming, player fund protection, dormant account fees, and withdrawal restrictions all under scrutiny.

Share:
UK

The UK gambling regulator has recommended significant new consumer protection mechanisms over the regulated online gambling industry in a wide-ranging review of the gambling market in the UK.

The focus of the report is on its recommendations over the controversial fixed-odds betting terminals. However, the review explores many other parts of the regulated market, and online gaming comes under particular scrutiny.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »

Poker Industry PRO: Exclusive Article

This article is exclusive to Poker Industry PRO subscribers.
Already a subscriber?
» Read the full story.
Not a subscriber yet?
» Find out more and start your subscription today to get instant access.
By
March 19, 2018
Comments