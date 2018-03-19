UKGC Recommends Default Deposit Limits in Online Gaming Social gaming, player fund protection, dormant account fees, and withdrawal restrictions all under scrutiny. Share:

The UK gambling regulator has recommended significant new consumer protection mechanisms over the regulated online gambling industry in a wide-ranging review of the gambling market in the UK.

The focus of the report is on its recommendations over the controversial fixed-odds betting terminals. However, the review explores many other parts of the regulated market, and online gaming comes under particular scrutiny.

