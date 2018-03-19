UKGC Recommends Default Deposit Limits in Online Gaming
Social gaming, player fund protection, dormant account fees, and withdrawal restrictions all under scrutiny.
The UK gambling regulator has recommended significant new consumer protection mechanisms over the regulated online gambling industry in a wide-ranging review of the gambling market in the UK.
The focus of the report is on its recommendations over the controversial fixed-odds betting terminals. However, the review explores many other parts of the regulated market, and online gaming comes under particular scrutiny.
