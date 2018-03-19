iPoker Positioned for European Shared Liquidity as Unibet and Betclic Receive French Authorization While neither operator is in Spain, iPoker may move ahead with a Spanish-French shared liquidity network following skins’ approvals. Share:

Betclic Everest and Unibet (under its subsidiary SPS Betting France) have been approved by the French regulator to offer cross-border shared liquidity. This could pave the way for iPoker to share liquidity between its French and Spanish networks, and move towards a launch in Portugal.

The missives, published late last week by ARJEL, authorize both sites to share their online poker liquidity with operators licensed in jurisdictions that signed the July accord, namely Italy, Spain and Portugal.

