Market Withdrawals Hit 888's Online Poker Revenue Without the withdrawals of Poland, Australia, Slovenia, Slovakia and Czech Republic, online poker would have been relatively stable in 2017, says the company.

888 Holdings has reported declining revenue in online poker in 2017 in what was almost entirely attributed to market withdrawals in the second half of the year.

The group reported 888poker revenue at $77.9 million, down 7.7% on the $84.4 million reported in 2016.

“Poker experienced a challenging 2017,” it was stated in the full year report published on Tuesday. “Performance was impacted by the group’s decision to withdraw from certain markets, in line with the group’s strategic focus on operating in sustainable regulated markets.”

