GVC Completes Acquisition of Ladbrokes Coral The combined company makes one of the largest publicly listed gambling companies in the world.

Online gaming giant GVC, parent company of the growing partypoker online poker brand, has completed a deal to takeover leading UK high street bookmaker Ladbrokes-Coral.

The terms of the agreement value the combined company at between £3.2bn and £4bn, making it one of the largest gaming companies in the world.

“The creation of one of the world’s largest listed sports betting companies, combining a portfolio of established brands, proven technology and leading market positions in multiple geographies, is a truly exciting prospect,” stated Kenneth Alexander, CEO of GVC, who will retain his position in the company.

