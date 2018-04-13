Partypoker to Launch Euro Shared Liquidity This Month—and ElkY Will Head It Just days after receiving its shared liquidity license, partypoker has announced that the former PokerStars sponsored pro will help promote the imminent launch of partypoker.eu. Share:

French online poker professional and former PokerStars Pro Bertrand “ElkY” Grospellier has joined partypoker as its latest ambassador. He will help promote “partypoker.eu,” the group’s upcoming European online poker network which will combine French and Spanish players, which the company says will launch later this month.

Partypoker received authorization from French regulator ARJEL just last week which allows it to form a cross-border shared liquidity pool between France and Spain.

“We are delighted that ElkY is joining us at partypoker,” said Tom Waters, partypoker Managing Director, in a company blog post published Friday. “ElkY has a fantastic profile and has great experience both in France and across the world and this makes him a perfect ambassador for us ahead of the shared liquidity launch.”

