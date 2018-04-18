Muskan Sethi Joins PokerStars India as New Team Pro The newly launched PokerStars.IN announces its first female team pro. Share:

India’s Muskan Sethi has been appointed as PokerStars’ latest sponsored pro, the company revealed this week. The announcement came hours before PokerStars.IN, the company’s new segregated online poker room in India, went live.

Sethi, who hails from New Delhi, is a social-worker and a well known face on the Indian poker circuit. She has a career which involves fashion, computers and management, but it was poker that changed her life.

“I didn’t get any satisfaction in the corporate or fashion world, so I started helping my mom with her social work. Then I found online poker. I felt like I finally found something special!” said the 27 year-old female poker pro.

