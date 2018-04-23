The Stars Group Announces $4.7bn Acquisition of Sky Bet

UK sports betting giant to join online poker leader to create the world’s largest publicly traded igaming company.

Sky Bet’s online sports betting operation is an established brand with deep penetration in the UK market thanks to its longstanding sponsorship of UK soccer.

The Stars Group, parent company of PokerStars, has announced the acquisition of Sky Betting & Gaming (SBG) for $4.7 billion.

The landmark deal, which will result in the world’s largest publicly listed online gaming company, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018, pending regulatory approval.

“The acquisition of Sky Betting & Gaming is a landmark moment in The Stars Group’s history,” stated Rafi Ashkenazi, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “SBG operates one of the world’s fastest growing sportsbooks and is one of the United Kingdom’s leading gaming providers.

April 23, 2018
