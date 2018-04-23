The Stars Group Announces $4.7bn Acquisition of Sky Bet UK sports betting giant to join online poker leader to create the world’s largest publicly traded igaming company. Share:

The Stars Group, parent company of PokerStars, has announced the acquisition of Sky Betting & Gaming (SBG) for $4.7 billion.

The landmark deal, which will result in the world’s largest publicly listed online gaming company, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018, pending regulatory approval.

“The acquisition of Sky Betting & Gaming is a landmark moment in The Stars Group’s history,” stated Rafi Ashkenazi, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “SBG operates one of the world’s fastest growing sportsbooks and is one of the United Kingdom’s leading gaming providers.

