GPL India Finds its Exclusive Skill Game Partner with PokerStars India

GPL India Season 1 qualifiers will be held online on the PokerStars India client from May.

Share:
Each member of the winning team will receive a PokerStars Platinum Pass. Two of the team of five will be picked from online qualifiers, played on PokerStars India.

The Global Player League, formally the Global Poker League, has teamed up with India’s Sachiko Gaming, the local operator of PokerStars India, to create a team-based poker league with the aim to promote poker as a mind sport.

The announcement came just a few days after PokerStars.IN officially launched.

“We are excited to have partnered with the largest poker brand in the world to bring our unique and leading league format in India,” said Alex Dreyfus, founder of Mediarex Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the GPL, to GLaws.in. “We hope to offer a unique experience to the poker communities and help building creative content promoting this skill game and sport.”

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »

Poker Industry PRO: Exclusive Article

This article is exclusive to Poker Industry PRO subscribers.
Already a subscriber?
» Read the full story.
Not a subscriber yet?
» Find out more and start your subscription today to get instant access.
By
April 23, 2018
Comments