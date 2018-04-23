GPL India Finds its Exclusive Skill Game Partner with PokerStars India GPL India Season 1 qualifiers will be held online on the PokerStars India client from May. Share:

The Global Player League, formally the Global Poker League, has teamed up with India’s Sachiko Gaming, the local operator of PokerStars India, to create a team-based poker league with the aim to promote poker as a mind sport.

The announcement came just a few days after PokerStars.IN officially launched.

“We are excited to have partnered with the largest poker brand in the world to bring our unique and leading league format in India,” said Alex Dreyfus, founder of Mediarex Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the GPL, to GLaws.in. “We hope to offer a unique experience to the poker communities and help building creative content promoting this skill game and sport.”

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »